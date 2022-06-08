Army to fulfil responsibilities towards security, integrity as ‘sacred duty’: COAS

The military’s top brass Wednesday reiterated to fulfill its professional responsibilities towards security, integrity & sovereignty of Pakistan as a “sacred duty,” the military’s media wing Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The statement was released after Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The conference was attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders of the army.

“The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures,” the statement added.

The COAS expressed satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and emphasised on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness “in the wake of evolving geo-strategic challenges, the statement reads.