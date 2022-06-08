Inflation pushes people out of budget

As the government prepares to present the fiscal budget at the end of the week, citizens are already wary of what may come, having suffered double-digit inflation in recent months, they now say their budget to meet even simple household expenses have been blown away.

While Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is set to talk about macroeconomic steps to get the country’s economy back on track, talking about deficits, revenue, taxes and foreign loans, the public is more interested in whether the government will do anything that will help control prices of essential commodities which have skyrocketed in recent months while their salaries remain unchanged.

Salahuddin, who lives in Karachi’s low-income and densely populated neighborhood of Lyari, narrated just how their expenses have surpassed his household income without making any change whatsoever in their lifestyle.

Until a few months ago, I was managing my expenses, said Salahuddin, who works as a security guard at a private firm, earning a meagre Rs18,000 per month.

He added that he and his eldest son, who works at a factory in the nearby SITE area, pool their income together for a total of Rs40,000.

“My house rent has increased to Rs15,000,” he said, adding that his expenses include commuting to and from work and having lunch, which costs another Rs10,000. In the remaining Rs15,000, he said that he has to fulfil all other expenses of his five-member family.

With the rising inflation pushing costs of essentials beyond reach, Salahuddin said that he has to borrow money to bridge his household budget deficit - much like the federal government.

Unable to meet expenses, Salahuddin said that both he and his son are looking for second jobs.

But it is not just people at the bottom of the income chain who are struggling with inflation. People in relatively well-to-do positions too are feeling the pinch.

Zafar Ali, who works in the finance department of a large hospital, says he earns around Rs65,000 per month. After deducting all expenses for his five-member family, in which he is the sole breadwinner, he used to be able to save around Rs15,000 per month.

When he got a raise at his job, taking his salary to Rs85,000, Ali said he had hoped it would allow him to save more.

But the inflation over the past year meant that his dreams of making savings vanished into thin air and now he faces a deficit of around Rs5,000 per month.

Ali noted that he had been managing the inflationary effects through rationing and opting for cheaper alternatives to goods he used to buy, but if inflation continues its upward trend, then it will become difficult for him to manage and he will have to compromise on his lifestyle.

Many, however, are not as lucky as Ali to have received a raise in these economic conditions.

Shehroze, who lives near the Korangi industrial area and works in a private firm, told Samaa TV that he still gets paid just R50,000, the same as a year ago.

During this time, he pointed out, his kitchen expenses have ballooned by around 30%, from Rs17,000 per month to Rs22,000. Similarly, his utility bills, which used to amount to Rs11,000 per month on average, now amount to Rs17,000.

Previously, we could make some savings, but now, if some unexpected expenses crop up, I have to take a loan to meet these new expenses, he said, adding that he is looking into taking up some part-time employment to bridge his current account deficit.