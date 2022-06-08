Sindh govt removes police surgeon in Dua Zehra case

The Sindh government Wednesday removed Police Surgeon Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, a senior medical officer of grade 20, who a day earlier miserably failed to follow and enforce the due process in determining the age of Dua Zehra, the ‘missing’ Karachi girl recovered from Punjab last week.

A notification issued by the Sindh Services and General Administration Department did not list the reason for his removal but officials say he was posted out for his alleged negligence in the age assessment of Dua Zehra.

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput has assigned Sindh Government Hospital Saudabad’s Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed additional charge of Police Surgeon Karachi.

The teenager, whose parents claim she is only 14, has told courts, including the Sindh Hight Court that she was 16-17 years old and left her parents home to contract a free-will marriage with Zaheer in Punjab.

Her parents, however, claimed that she had been abducted.

An age certificate obtained by SAMAA Digital shows that Dua Zehra under went medical tests on June 6, after being transported to Karachi from Bahawalnagar in police custody.

The ossification test of Dua Zehra was performed at the Civil Hospital Karachi by Woman Medico-Legal Officer (WMLO) Dr Laraib Gul on Monday. The test included x-rays conducted at the hospital’s Radiology Department.

Anomalies in court-mandated test

The test was ordered by the Sindh High Court which maintained that it wanted to medically determine Dua Zehra’s age first before taking a final decision.

According to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) whenever the court orders an age assessment, the police surgeon forms a medical board. The board includes a radiologist and an examining medico-legal officer.

The board then assesses the subject’s age under the direct supervision of the police surgeon. In the case of Dua Zehra, however, no medical board was constituted and a junior Woman Medico-Legal Officer (WMLO) was assigned to carry out the critical assessment.

Moreover, the Police Surgeon Age Certificate has to be issued by the police surgeon, not a medico-legal officer who had signed and stamped Dua Zehra’s certificate.

Following the test, the age certificate was submitted to the Sindh High Court on Wednesday. The court allowed Zehra to exercise her free will after she stated under oath that she had not been abducted.

However, the ruling left many rights activists stunned and they have raised questions.

After the removal of Dr Iftikahr Ahmed, Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, senior women medical office in grade 19, has been assigned to hold additional charge of police surgeon, a Sindh government notification said.

Dr Iftikhar Hamed has been transferred and posted as chief superintendent of medical office urban health center 5C-3 Karachi.

Dua had gone missing from Shah Faisal Colony’s Golden Town area in April this year. Her disappearance made headlines after her father, Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi, posted a video on social media, urging people to look for his daughter and claiming that she had been kidnapped.

However, after police managed to trace her location to Lahore, Dua Zehra maintained in multiple videos that she had left her parents’ home of her own volition to marry Zaheer Ahmed of her free will and has insisted that she was 18-years-of age and can legally marry without the consent of her parents.

Who is Dr Summaiya Syed?

Syed got her MBBS degree from Dow Medical College in 1996. She passed Sindh Public Service Commission in 1997 and joined Police Surgeon’s office as a WMLO in 1999. Syed has served in all three major centers of Karachi including Civil Hospital Karachi, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as WMLO.

Syed got a diploma in Medical Jurisprudence in 2012. Then she was promoted to the rank of Senior WMLO in grade 18 in 2012. Syed was promoted to grade 19 and become Additional Police Surgeon at Sindh Government Hospital Saudabad in 2019. She assumed charge as notified Additional Police Surgeon Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on November 12, 2020.

Syed is a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Anti-Rape (trial and Investigation) Act 2021. She is a member of the Sindh Medico-Legal Reforms Committee and the Sindh Forensic Science Laboratory Committee. She was appointed a member of the Special Medical Board for three years in lieu of Police Surgeon Karachi.

She also served as a member Police Surgeon Karachi Exhumation Board for five years.

Syed is a Clinical Management of Rape (CMR) Specialist and a master trainer in capacity building of officials assigned gender-based violence cases.