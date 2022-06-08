Babar Azam on the verge of breaking Virat Kohli’s unique record

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam is on the verge of breaking Indian star batter Virat Kohli’s unique record.

The prolific run-getter has been on a roll in recent years with the bat. He has already toppled the former India captain from the number one spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings.

Now he is aiming for more records as Pakistan are hosting West Indies for three ODIs in Multan.

Babar, currently the top-ranked batter in ODIs and T20Is, has been nothing short of a run machine in the 50-over format.

He is on the cusp of breaking a big record, which Kohli currently owns.

The 26-year-old has scored 902 runs so far in just 12 innings as captain and if he scores 98 runs in the next four innings, he will become the fastest to score 1000 runs in ODIs as captain.

Virat Kohli achieved the same feat in 17 innings. He was removed as India captain in ODIs in December last year and was replaced by Rohit Sharma.

Babar has so far scored five tons and three half-centuries in the 12 innings that he has played in ODIs since taking over as captain.