Govt to abolish taxes on raw materials used by export industry

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned Wednesday to abolish all taxes on the raw materials of the export industry in a bid to focus on development of an export-oriented economy.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting a meeting with a delegation of the American Business Council.

PM Shehbaz also directed the formation of task forces to attract investment in the fields of tourism, pharmaceuticals, information technology, e-commerce, large-scale manufacturing, and agriculture.

He told the delegation that the government was making efforts to ensure the production of export quality agricultural products.

It is for the first time that the government was calling for the continuation of the policies as it considers national economy and public welfare above politics, said PM Shehbaz..

The delegation comprised representatives from pharmaceuticals, food processing, IT, e-commerce, retail, textile, sports, and logistics sectors.

The prime minister directed the secretary of commerce as well as the secretary of the Board of Investment to ensure immediate resolution of the issues faced by the investors and sought a compliance report within a week.

Federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior officers attended the meeting.