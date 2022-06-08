EIU rates financial risk in Pakistan’s economy as ‘B’

Pakistan’s troubled economy has earned a financial risk rating of ‘B’ for April 22.

The rating has been created and launched on Wednesday by the Economic Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of the Economist Group. It conducts research and analysis of economic data.

How the ratings work

The Financial Risk ratings measure sovereign, currency and banking sector risk scores across 131 countries using data and assessments by the unit.

The EIU noted that the ratings are grounded in 59 individual risk indicators which are scored on a five-point scale and grouped into five major categories: politics and institutions, economic policy, economic structure, macroeconomic conditions, and finance and liquidity.

Pakistan’s ranking

The EIU rated Pakistan in a tangerine coded ‘B’, alongside countries such as Bangladesh, Turkey and Russia.

By contrast, neighboring India has been rated as ‘BB’. India finds itself in a group with the United Arab Emirates and Brazil.

Pakistan’s other neighbor, Iran, has been rated as ‘CCC’, worse off than Islamabad.

Courtesy: EIU

##Least risky countries

The rating said that there were around 27 countries overall which corresponds to a risk rating of ‘A’ or above.

This list is dominated by advanced economies located primarily in Western Europe and North America. However, the group also includes developed economies in Asia including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan, as well as Israel in the Middle East.

Below ‘A’ lies a group of 22 countries with a ‘BBB’ ranking which include southern European states such as Italy, Portugal and Spain, leading emerging market economies such as China, South Africa and Mexico, and major Gulf oil states.

The top safest territories for sovereign, currency and banking sector risk were Norway, Sweden, and Sweden respectively. The top three for these categories were rounded out by Sweden, Denmark and Denmark in the second place respectively.

Denmark, Norway and Finland completed the top three.

##Worst rated

Similarly, the worst-rated countries, carrying ratings of ‘CCC’ are primarily found in the Middle East, Africa and parts of eastern Europe.

Some parts of Latin America are also represented in this group through countries such as Argentina, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

In Asia, this includes Sri Lanka which defaulted earlier this year.