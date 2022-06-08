People speak out about SHC’s verdict in Dua Zehra case

Soon after the much-awaited verdict in the Dua Zehra case was pronounced on Wednesday afternoon, many people took to social media to react over it. Some deplored it for ignoring certain provisions in law.

On Wednesday afternoon, the court issued its verdict, allowing the teenaged girl to stay with whomever she wished to stay with. “She is completely free,” the judgment reads, ruling that in light of the evidence, it does not warrant a case of kidnapping.

In a series of tweets, practicing lawyer Jibran Nasir wrote questioned the ruling of the SHC.

“Court erred by not taking into account amendments post 2006 viz child and sexual offences.”

He added that while the parliament too had failed to properly legislate on the validity of the Nikahnama in a child marriage, the SHC could have sought guidance from a recent judgment issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In another tweet, Jibran highlighted some sections of the law and how the case could have been handled differently.

He wrote aggressively, “Offences (i) Sexual Abuse - 377A PPC (ii) Exposure to Seduction - 292A PPC (iii) Rape - 375 PPC as amended by Women’s Protection Act 2006 (iv) Kidnapping from Lawful Guardianship - 361 PPC should be thrown in the bin since Courts repeatedly refuse to give them effect.”

Later, he criticised the poor performance of police in Dua Zehra case, he said “deeply troubling is a stance of Sindh AG who appeared completely unaware of provisions of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Criminal Procedure Court (CrPC).”

On the other hand, some people asked Jibran to do something and questioned where were the human rights agencies?

“People like u should altogether come forward against this ruling its matter of girls exploiting under wrong hands dark web, human trafficking has serious roots especially in Punjab. This girl is surely in deep trouble what kind of protection by law is this?”

Mubashir Ali, a tweeter user wrote, “Supreme Court must take sou moto.”

Dua, Karachi teenager who went missing from home in Shah Faisal Colony’s Golden Town in April, was recovered from Bahwalnagar on Sunday along with Zaheer Ahmed – the young man who she claimed to have married of free will.