Has debutant Mohammad Haris joined list of Pakistan greats already?

Young wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris hasn’t even played a ball or kept wickets yet in the international cricket, but he has already joined some Pakistan greats who have graced the game.

He became the 234th Pakistan player to make his ODI debut when the Men-in-Green took the field against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Haris was the 48th Pakistan player, who is making his ODI debut against the Caribbean side.

The list includes some of Pakistan’s all-time greats such as Javed Miandad, Mohsin Khan, Aaqib Javed, Saeed Anwar, Waqar Younis, Moin Khan and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Debutant Haris, while speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board, revealed how he started his cricket journey.

“I always have support from my father, but didn’t get enough from the mother in the beginning,” Haris said. “She was concerned more about my fairness like it was too hot to play outside, you will get sick and other random stuff in the months of June and July. But this is the same month of June, hot weather and I’m making my debut for Pakistan.

“I always have a passion to play the game. Just like everyone I started with the tape-ball cricket. I joined the academy in 2014 in Peshawar. This is where I started pursuing my dream of becoming a professional cricket and representing Pakistan and today that dream has come true.

“I haven’t told anyone about it. I kept it as a surprise for my parents that their son is representing Pakistan,” he added.

Sharing his experience that how he came to know about his debut, the 21-year-old said that he had doubts when he batted with Babar Azam in the net.

“Yesterday, I got the chance to bat along with Babar [Azam] Bhai in the nets. I had a little doubt in my mind that I may be making my debut tomorrow [Wednesday],” he said.

“When we reached the hotel, I was called by Saqlain [Mushtaq] Bhai in the night in his room. He told me that I will be making my debut tomorrow. He motivated me that I will be playing for Pakistan,” he concluded.