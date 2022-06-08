Punjab budget: Lahore to see more development, Rawalpindi gets most new schools

In the Punjab budget 2022-23, Lahore will get a lion’s share in development schemes while Rawalpindi is getting most of the new schools the government plans to establish in the province, according to the budget estimates.

The budget for the province of Punjab is likely to be presented on June 13, three days after the federal budget 2022-23 is tabled in the National Assembly.

Development

SAMAA TV’s Shaheen Mashaal reported Wednesday that a total of Rs164.53 billion will likely be earmarked for the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department.

The local bodies department has sought Rs27.25 for development schemes and of these Rs25 would be spent on 440 projects in Lahore.

The area between Sunehri Mosque and Dabbi Bazar would be revied.

Development projects for other cities include cattle markets in Arifwala and Multan, and a Solid Waste Management project in Sahiwal.

The Walled City Authority in Faisalabad has planned beautification projects for the city.

Schools

The Punjab Schools Education Department is seeking Rs59 billion in the budget 2022-23, SAMAA TV’s Danish Munir reported.

Rawalpindi gets the most schemes in the next budget. A total of 28 projects will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs37.20 billion.

Lahore gets only Rs120 million for new schools while Rs770 has been set for 12 projects in the South Punjab region.

Imran Khan’s hometown of Mianwali gets Rs60 million for nine projects.