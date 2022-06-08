Farhan Akhtar lauds Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for ‘guidance’ on Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel, the latest comic book-inspired series, has finally landed on our television screens featuring Pakistani-Canadian Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, the franchise’s first-ever Pakistani and Muslim superhero.

The expectations and excitement are on the rise for Marvel’s latest small-screen adventure with people coming out in appreciation on social media appreciating the team while many lauding Iman’s character as “wonderful, charming and quirky”.

Indian actor Farhan Akhtar also took to social media to appreciate all that stood out to him during the shoots and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s “guidance” made the cut.

“This post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors, and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is,” Farhan wrote. “It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it.”

“I’m proud to be a part of their conscious inclusiveness,” the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star added.

He pointed out how the mini-series celebrates diversity and will undoubtedly be a source of joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent.

The actor went on to praise Ms Marvel, Iman, for being “wonderfully talented”.

“Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her,” Farhan concluded.

Farhan has a cameo appearance in Ms Marvel along with Pakistani stars Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed and Fawad Khan.

The six-episode series will make its debut in Pakistani cinemas on June 16, with two episodes combined into a feature-length presentation. Here is an exclusive six-episode schedule for the screening of the series

• Episodes 1 and 2 will debut on June 16

• Episodes 3 and 4 will be screened on June 30

• Episodes 5 and 6 will be concluded on July 14

Malala echoes Farhan’s sentiments on diversity

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai also appreciated Ms Marvel team for bringing a project that revolves around teen angst and pains of growing up as an immigrant in the US.

Film critic Tania Lamb wrote that the series is a quirky and fun coming-of-age story that reminds her of when Tom Holland from Spider-Man.

“I loved him because he pulled off the young, nerdy Peter Parker. I feel the same about Iman Vellani,” she wrote.