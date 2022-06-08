Babar stars as Pakistan beat West Indies in first ODI

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored a magnificent ton as Pakistan beat West Indies in the first ODI played in Multan on Wednesday.

Chasing a fighting 306-run target, the Men in Green crossed the winning line with five wickets in hand and four balls remaining in their innings.

There were a few hiccups for the home side in the run chase when both set batter Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were back in the dugout. But Khushdil Shah finished the task with an excellent cameo off 41 off 23.

Skipper was the key in the run chase, as he scored a record-shattering 103 off 107 deliveries. He struck nine boundaries in the innings.

He was well supported by in-form Imam ul Haq, who scored 65 off 71 balls, while Mohammad Rizwan, who struggled earlier in the innings, made 59 off 61 deliveries.

For West Indies, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein shared a wicket each.

The second match of the three-match series will be played on Friday at the same venue.

Earlier, opener Shai Hope scored a magnificent ton as West Indies set a fight 306-run target after winning the toss.

Hosting the first ODI after a gap of over 14 years, the game hasn’t disappointed so far at the venue. Fans witnessed a mixed batted on a batting-friendly track of the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Despite suffering an early bowl in the shape of Kyle Mayers’ wicket, the visitors kept the scoreboard running.

The pair of Hope and Shamarh Brooks was outstanding with the bat, as they safely negotiated the threat of Pakistan spin attack in the middle.

They made a 154-run stand for the second wicket, to bring their team back in the game. Their partnership was broken by Mohammad Nawaz in the 31st over of the innings.

Brook (70) was sent packing by the spinner courtesy of a breathtaking catch from the Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan.

His departure didn’t stop the runs flow from the visitors. Skipper Nicholas Pooran, who showed aggressive intent with the bat, hitting three maximums for 21, was removed by Haris Rauf. Hope kept the scoreboard ticking from the other end with Rovman Powell in the middle.

Hope completed his 12th ODI century for the West Indies – his first against Pakistan and seventh in Asia. He departed after scoring 127 – the highest individual score at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Romario Shepherd (32) and Powell (25) added finishing touches to the innings as the visitors reached 305-8 in their 50 overs.

For the home side, Shadab Khan bowled an economical spell, where he registered figures of one for 37 in his 10 overs. Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed two wickets in the game.

Haris Rauf had an expensive outing with the ball as he registered figures of four for 77 in his 10 overs.

Teams