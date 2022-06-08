NEC meets to approve budget 2022-23 targets

The National Economic Council (NEC) Wednesday met in Islamabad to approve the national development outlay of Rs2.184 trillion and growth and revenue targets set by the government for the next fiscal year 2022-23.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting attended by all chief ministers and other members of NEC.

All four provinces have agreed to the proposal of closing markets at 8pm to conserve energy, according to a statement.

The growth rate for the next fiscal year has been set at 5%, lower than that of the ongoing year of 6%. While the growth in the current fiscal year has been attributed to rising imports, the target set for the next year indicates that the economy would contract and inflation my rise.

This growth rate estimated by the government is still lower than World Bank projection of 4%, according to the ‘Global Economic Prospects’ report released on Tuesday.

The government has set the inflation target at 11%, slightly higher than the 10.5% inflation estimated for the ongoing fiscal year.

The total federal budget outlay is likely to be set at Rs9.5 trillion

The government is setting an ambitious target for tax collections at Rs7.255 trillion. This comes after the tax collection in the current years grew by 6.1% to an estimated Rs5.83 trillion, according to Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

The non-tax revenues have been estimated at Rs1626 billion.

The defense budget for the upcoming fiscal year has been set at Rs15.86.

The government intends to allocate Rs578 billion for subsidies and Rs530 for pensions.

In the total development outlay of Rs2.184 trillion, the federal share will be Rs800 billion through Public Sector Development (PSDSP).

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated at Rs78 trillion, around 16.5% higher than Rs66.95 trillion in the current fiscal year.

The budget deficit has been estimated at Rs4.282 trillion which would be covered by external loans.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told a pre-budget conference in Islamabad on Tuesday that Pakistan needs $41 billion in the next 12 months, including $21 for debt repayments.

NEC reconstituted

President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the constitution of NEC under Article 156 of the Constitution.

Under the constitution, the prime minister is the chairperson of the NEC while the chief ministers of all provinces are its members.

Additionally, the prime minister appoints four members, and one member each is appointed by the chief minister of each province.

In the reconstituted NEC Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Miftah Ismael, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, and Communication Minister Asad Mehmood have been appointed by the prime minister.

The names of Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari (Punjab), Senator Nisar Khoro (Sindh), Taimur Saleem Jhagra (Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa), and Noor Muhammad Damar (Balochistan) have also been approved for the NEC.

Article 152(2) states that “the National Economic Council shall review the overall economic condition of the country and shall, for advising the Federal Government and the Provincial Governments, formulate plans in respect of financial, commercial, social and economic policies; and in formulating such plans it shall, amongst other factors, ensure balanced development and regional equity and shall also be guided by the Principles of Policy set out in Chapter 2 of Part-II.”

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.