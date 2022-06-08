Aaqib Javed slams timing of Pakistan-West Indies ODI series

Former pacer Aaqib Javed believes that the timing of the Pakistan-West Indies ODI series, which begins today, is unfair for the players involved due to the hot weather.

Multan’s searing heat where temperatures could touch 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) will be a challenge, although to counter the blistering sun the matches will start late afternoon.

“Playing matches in the hit weather of June is unfair. It’s difficult to play ODI matches in such a weather. We could have played T20Is instead,” said Javed.

“Three ODI matches in six days could have taken place at another time as well,” he added.

He also highlighted the impact of heat on players during the match.

“Health advisory states that we should avoid going out in such a weather in order to avoid heat stroke,” he said. “Playing matches is particularly dangerous for fast-bowlers, who bowl at more than 90mph. Meanwhile, batters will face difficulty when they play long innings.”

However, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is confident about tackling hot weather during the matches.

“The good thing is that there is wind here which makes sure that we don’t feel the intensity of the heat. When we were practicing yesterday, it wasn’t as hot as we thought it would be. I don’t think the weather will affect the matches significantly,” Azam said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Javed also believes that “the series is not being played for quality cricket and points are the only thing that matters”.

A 3-0 win will lift the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team to third from their current 10th place in the 13-team World Cup Super League, the qualification process for 2023 World Cup.

Defeat in the oppressive heat of Multan will put West Indies in danger of needing to play in the qualifying round, while Pakistan have a further nine ODIs after the series to secure direct passage.