TikToker granted ‘permanent’ relief in Margalla Hills fire case

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to TikToker Nausheen alias Dolly, who was accused of starting a fire in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills.

On Wednesday, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court heard the bail plea filed by Dolly.

During the hearing, the court asked the police, “Is there any evidence that Dolly had started the fire?”

“How much damage did the fire caused to the trees?” the court added.

The police told the court that they have yet to estimate how much damage did the fire cause.

After the police failed to conclusively prove the case against Dolly, the court granted her permanent bail in the case.

The case

Dolly had appeared in a viral video walking down playfully in a silver ball gown in front of a burning hillside with the caption: “Fire erupts wherever I am.”

An FIR was subsequently registered against her on the complaint of the Capital Development Authority’s Environment Wing.

The complainant, Ejaz-ul-Hasan asked the Kohsar Police Station to launch an investigation against Dolly under the Environment Protection Act 1997 and the Life Protection Preservation Conservation and Management Ordinance 1979.

Following the FIR, Dolly issued a statement claiming that the location where she shot the video was not in the Margalla Hills and applied for bail.

She further claimed the video was filmed near the motorway and that fire had been started by a local who wanted to drive out snakes and other reptiles from the area.

In a second video, she had presented a second ‘witness’ who explained why locals set fire to the hillside and that Dolly did not set the fire.