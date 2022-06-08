Over 100 candidates apply for four seats in Lahore by-elections

At least 112 candidates have submitted their nomination papers with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as they vie for four of the 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly, SAMAA TV reported Wednesday.

The seats fell vacant after 20 provincial assembly lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were de-notified for voting against the party and in favor of the rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, in the election for the chief minister on April 16.

The candidates submitted their nomination papers before the designated Returning Officer in Lahore. Polling on the four Lahore-based constituencies, PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, and PP-170, have been scheduled for July 17.

For PP-158, at least 23 candidates have submitted their nomination papers, including Akram Usman and Mian Amjad Iqbal, both of whom belong to the PTI. PML-N’s Rana Ahsan Ali has also submitted his nomination papers.

Meanwhile, 36 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the constituency PP-167.

Another 23 have filed nomination papers for PP-168. PML-N’s Nazeer Chauhan and PTI’s Rana Shahrayar are among the candidates who submitted their nomination papers.

Moreover, 29 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for contesting PP-170.

The returning officer is expected to scrutinize all submitted nomination forms between June 9 and June 11, to filter out the incorrectly filled and ineligible candidates before publishing a final list of candidates on June 24.