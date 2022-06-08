Malala gives shout out to Ms Marvel

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai penned down Wednesday an appreciation note for reflecting the lives of Pakistani immigrants in the Disney+ series Ms Marvel featuring Pakistani-Canadian Iman Vellani as the franchise’s first-ever Pakistani and Muslim superhero.

“It is not every day that I turn on the TV and find a character who eats the same food, listens to the same music or uses the same Urdu phases as me,” she said.

“What a joy to see Ms Marvel reflect the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family and reveal a young superhero whose powers connect to her heritage,” the social activist added.

Malala appreciated Marvel and Disney+, and Ms Marvel team for bringing a project that revolves around teen angst and pains of growing up as an immigrant in the US.

Ms Marvel predominantly features an Asian cast. Besides Iman, the mini-series features Nimran Bucha, Fawad Khan, and Mehwish Hayat, including Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar.

The six-episode series will make its debut in Pakistani cinemas on June 16, with two episodes combined into a feature-length presentation. Here is an exclusive six-episode schedule for the screening of the series

• Episodes 1 and 2 will debut on June 16

• Episodes 3 and 4 will be screened on June 30

• Episodes 5 and 6 will be concluded on July 14

On June 4, the series was premiered in Los Angeles which was attended by Mehwish Hayat, Nimra Bucha, Vardah Aziz, Samina Ahmed, and Saagar Shaikh with one of the series’ directors Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Sharing her feelings of gratitude on the day of the premiere, the Oscar-winning director said: “June 2: Ms Marvel premiers in LA, if you had told a girl from Karachi growing up in the 1990s that she would one day be in Hollywood, she would never believe you.”