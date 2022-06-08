Qila Saifullah: 22 killed after passenger van falls into ditch

As many as 22 people were killed and a child was critically injured after a passenger van fell into a ditch in Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan Wednesday morning.

According to Levies officials, the van was traveling from Loralai to Zhob.

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the van because of over-speeding, a rescue official said, adding that an operation is underway to rescue the passengers stuck under the vehicle.

Hafiz Qasim, the deputy commissioner of Qila Abdullah, confirmed 22 passengers have died only a child was left critically injured who has been sent to Quetta for the treatment.

He said the bodies and injured are being moved to a hospital but it may take time to pick up the bodies due to difficult road.