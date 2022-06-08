Karachi begins Hajj operation as first flight leaves for Madina

Karachi started its Hajj flight operation as the first batch of pilgrims took off from the Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Out of 106 flights in total, three of them took the passengers from Islamabad, Lahore and Quetta.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-743 took off from Karachi to Madina with 291 pilgrims on board, according to the PIA spokesperson. Director PIA, and aide to Sindh chief minister, Fayyaz Ali Butt were present to monitor the operations.

At least 81,132 Pakistanis will be performing the annual Hajj this year. Over 32,000 would go under the government scheme and around 48,000 would travel through private operators.

The federal cabinet, on the other hand, has given a subsidy of Rs150,000 per person for the government Hajj scheme reducing Hajj expenses from Rs860,000.

After two years of Covid-19, within the policy, the Saudi Hajj ministry stated that this year they intended to welcome a million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the pilgrimage.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced its much-anticipated policy update for the upcoming Hajj which is scheduled to be held in July this year.

The ministry reaffirmed its determination to “preserve the success it has had in handling the COVID-19 pandemic” and listed out a set of stringent conditions for prospective pilgrims.

The following regulations will apply to Hajj this year:

• Maximum age limit is 65 years

• Vaccination against COVID-19 – as approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health - is mandatory

• Foreign pilgrims must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test performed within 72 hours prior to departure to Saudi Arabia

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all able-bodied Muslims to perform, provided they can afford it.