Oil tanker overturns in Quetta, 44,000 liters of petrol gutted

An oil tanker, laden with more than 44,000 liters of fuel, was gutted in a massive fire on Qambrani Road in Quetta.

High flames and tall columns of thick, black smoke were seen rising from the burning tanker for miles around.

At least two fire tenders worked to extinguish the inferno.

Police said that the fire apparently broke out in the tanker as the driver was heading towards the city to supply fuel.

The driver realized this and steered the vehicle away from heavily populated area.

Police added that as soon as information was received, two fire tenders were dispatched who fought the blaze for an hour before managing to extinguish it.

Officers said that after the fire was extinguished, they have impounded the wreckage of the tanker for further investigation.

No loss of life has been reported thus far, however, Saddam Hussain, the cleaner of the oil tanker, suffered burn injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Saeed Shahwani, the owner of the oil tanker told SAMAA TV, that the driver, identified as Faisal, acted heroically to save thousands of people from certain danger.

He said the driver made a timely decision and stop the tanker around 3 kilometers from populated areas, consequently, the residential area and a petrol pump in the area were saved.