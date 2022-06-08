Two terrorists killed in Noshki operation: ISPR

Two high profile terrorists were killed in a security operation in Noshki area of Balochistan, military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR said that the forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Parod Mountains. The terrorists were killed in an intense exchange of fire with the forces.

Those killed belonged to the banned Balochistan Republican Army (BRA). They were identified as Nadeem and Shehzad Alam.

During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists’ hideout.

On the other hand, two terrorists were also killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district during the military operation.

The terrorists were involved in attacks against security forces.

On Sunday, seven alleged terrorists were killed in an operation by the security forces in the same area.

North Waziristan has seen an uptick in attacks against the security forces in the past few months. Last week, a Pakistan army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire between terrorists and the security forces in Datta Khel area.

The fight took place between the night of June 1 and June 2 when the terrorists attacked a military post, ISPR said.

Last month, two soldiers embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a military post in the district’s Mir Ali area.