Dua Zehra medical report, petrol and diesel prices today, Hamza-Zardari meeting

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, June 8, 2022:

Dua Zehra case update

The Sindh High Court (SHC) will hear Dua Zehra’s, the girl who had gone missing from Karachi in April, case today (Wednesday) with a bone ossification test to ascertain her age. She claims to be 18 years old while her parents insist that she is only 14.

An Age Certificate, issued by the office of the Police Surgeon in Karachi on Tuesday and available with SAMAA TV, showed that Dua Zehra had undergone tests. The ossification test of Dua Zehra was performed at the Civil Hospital Karachi. Read the report here.

Artwork: SAMAA TV/ Yawar Yaseen

Explainer: How doctors determine how old you are?

Diesel and petrol prices in Pakistan today

No, the petrol and diesel prices are not going to be increased anytime soon, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail confirmed Tuesday after his remarks about a possible hike sparked panic among consumers and motorists queued up at petrol pumps while several filling stations shut down.

Miftah had said at a pre-budget business conference in Islamabad that petrol prices would rise further in Pakistan in line with global oil prices.

Although he never said the government was planning to immediately increase prices, rumor mills went into overdrive and social media users claimed that petrol prices could be increased by Rs15 a litre.

Punjab by-election plan

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz have agreed to jointly contest the by-elections in Punjab on the 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly which were vacated after the de-notification of dissident MPAs of the PTI.

The decision comes after the meeting between the two leaders at Bilawal House Lahore on Tuesday.

Saturday holiday

Amid the worsening energy crisis, the federal cabinet has approved the restoration of two-day weekly off at public offices, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The two-day weekend was earlier curt to a single day by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Dollar’s hawkish trend

The value of the US dollar surged to an all-time high of Rs202.83 in the interbank market on Tuesday in an extremely volatile trading session that once saw the greenback traded at as high as Rs203.45.

Meanwhile, in the open market US dollar after shedding Rs4, reached an all-time high of Rs204.5.

Multan ODI

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is confident about tackling hot weather during the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies in Multan.

The weather is expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius during the matches on June 8, 10, and 12.

Azam was also keen on playing in front of the crowd in Multan, who are going to witness an international match live for the first time in 14 years.