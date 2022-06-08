IMF asked us to raise petrol price but we refused, says Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had asked the previous PTI government to increase the prices of petrol and electricity, but he took a stand and refused to raise the prices.

Addressing the lawyers in Islamabad, the PTI chairman claimed that since the new government took power, inflation has touched historic highs and the petrol prices have increased by Rs60.

Khan said he inherited a bankrupt government and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, recorded a growth of 5.97percent.

But since the “imported government” came to the power, the economy has gone into a nosedive, Khan said.

The former prime minister said since the new government came to the power, Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has failed to raise money from the international market for the construction of dams.

“Since General Muzamil was forced to resign, Wapda’s rating has gone into negative. Now Wapda won’t get loans to build dams which we started after 50 years,” he added.

Criticising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Khan said those who were supposed to be convicted in corruption cases have been handed the power to run the country.

He claimed that 60percent of the federal cabinet members are out of the prison on bail which is an “affront to the nation”.

He urged the lawyers to stand for rule of law in the country.

He also criticized the election commission for its decision to defer the nominations to the reserved Punjab Assembly seats that fell vacant after the ECP de-seated PTI’s lawmakers for defection.

Khan called it an effort by the ECP to “keep Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab chief minister.”

“As soon as they [the lawmakers] were de-seated, the ECP should have filled the reserved seats but if those seats were filled Hamza would have lost the majority,” he said.

He said the PML-N in connivance with the election commission has rigged the delimitation for the upcoming by polls as they can’t win a “free and fair elections”.

They know when they go to people, they would hear the chants of traitor and thief.