With Swvl’s closure, Karachi’s residents’ worst fear comes to haunt them, again

In the absence of a robust public transport system, the people of Karachi greatly rejoice when a private entity steps in to allay their miseries. Anything that can save them from dangling in dingy buses and putting their lives in peril just to commute from home to work automatically piques anticipation and interest among the people.

When bus-sharing services Swvl and Airlift came to Karachi, the excitement was palpable. An air-conditioned bus that arrives and departs on time and can be tracked on an application was an answer to Karachi’s citizens’ years-long yearnings.

While the citizens knew these services cannot make up for the abysmal public transport and can never cover the entire city, they chose to enjoy it while it lasted.

And it lasted only this long.

First Airlift didn’t resume its services that were stopped during the pandemic in 2020, and now Swvl has announced to cease its services in Pakistan’s five major cities including Karachi owning to the economic crunch.

From students to professionals who used to benefit from the service are fearing the worst – taking public buses - and are rightly afraid of it.

One passenger said in the absence of public transport, Swvl was a blessing as it made the commute simple and comfortable.

Confort and reliable mean of transport was not the only benefit of this service. As people started using it frequently instead of their cars, the congestion on the roads reduced and the environment improved.

Those who preferred the service over their vehicles said why bring their cars when they could sit back and enjoy the travel in an AC bus.

But, passengers are not the only one who are despondent.

Captains who were employed by the service are dreading the loss of their income.

One captain said he used to make Rs35,000 every month by driving the buses. Now, he would have to look for another job.

Swvl ends service

Last week, Swvl has announced it was pausing its services in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad starting from Sunday June 5, 2022.

The company added it had started its journey in July 2019, driven by the mission of “solving a major problem that all of us face and live in every day”.

“Swvl promised that having reliable, comfortable and affordable means of transportation is not something fictional. We believed that every Pakistani should have this right, the right to commute safely every day,” the notification said.

The announcement came as the government announced a hike of Rs30 in the prices of petroleum products.