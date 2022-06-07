Explainer: How doctors determine how old you are?

How do you know how old you are? Perhaps it is how tall you have grown, or the hair you have. Others may count the years by the number of times they have seen spring roll by. Others still may say that it is but a number written on their birth and other identification documents and the cakes they cut on a specific day every year.

But what happens if there is a dispute between the age a person says they are and what their documents say, or perhaps the person is unable to describe their age and no documents are present to check how old they are or were. How then can we determine how old is a person?

The issue of determining a person’s age has been the subject of interest in several high profile court cases.

The issue of a teenager going missing from her home only to turn up halfway across the country with a ‘husband’ is just the latest controversy where determining a person’s age has become critical to the case.

To determine a person’s age, there is a medical forensic process to ascertain it.

Testing

The test to determine a person’s age is called an ossification test. Ossification is the natural process of bone formation where muscular tissue or other soft tissues harden into bony structures in the form of layers.

The common practice to perform an ossification test is to take X-rays and observations of bones, key joints, and teeth.

The key joints include wrists, elbows, hips, knees, shoulders, pelvis and chest bones are X-rayed to determine growth, bone development or ossification and use.

Dr Kashif Shazli, the head of the radiology department at Indus Hospital, told Samaa Digital that X-rays of these joints as well as observations of various physical developments, particularly key organs, can also be used to estimate the age of a person along with X-rays of their teeth and other dental records.

He added that using these techniques to estimate the age of young people yields relatively more accurate results.

Dr Shazli added that as a person ages, the corners of bones (epiphysis) and the space where bone marrow sits (diaphysis) grow at different rates.

“As we age, different components of the bone fuse together in a process called ossification,” he said. The radiologist added that children and adolescents living in hot and humid regions can see this process take about 18 years to complete.

He added that some bones develop quickly compared to others due to the weight they bear. These bones are those which carry most of the body’s weight, such as the lower torso, legs and the spine.

Moreover, he said that the bones of people living in hot areas mature far more quickly when compared to those living in cold areas, who mature relatively late.

However, he said that while this process can help give an estimate of how old a person is, but it is not possible to give an exact number for their age.

Teeth tell your age too

Dr Aqeel, the vice principal of the Karachi Medical and Dental College, told Samaa Digital that dental physical examinations and X-rays, called OPG or Panoramic X-rays, can also be used to determine the age of teeth.

If the wisdom tooth can be seen in the mouth during a physical exam, that means that the subject is between 17 to 18 years old.

“This X-ray checks the position of the wisdom tooth or the molar,” he said, adding that the molar comes out between the ages of 17 to 20 years.

“If the molar has completely manifested, it means that the person is over 17 years of age,” he said. If the wisdom tooth and molars are not detected in the X-ray, it is checked whether the tooth is present in the bone or not. If the tooth is seen, it is checked whether the root of the wisdom tooth is complete or not.

If the root of the wisdom tooth is not complete, it means that the person is younger than 17 years of age.

He explained that if the root of the wisdom tooth is complete but for some reason, it remains inside the gums, it means that the person is over 17 years of age.

X-rays show this and if the wisdom teeth are visible in the mouth then an X-ray is not required, physical examination shows that it is above 17 or 18 years.

Who will test

To conduct these tests, the relevant government departments – in the case of Dua Zehra, the police surgeon – can constitute a medical board.

This board can include general physicians, forensic consultants, dentists and radiologists – since they take the X-rays.

In the case of Dua Zehra, a medico-legal officer and a radiologist performed the examination.