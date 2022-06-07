‘No junket’: Religious affairs minister defends sending 200 officials on Hajj

Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakur has defended his ministry’s plan to send 200 officials to Hajj this year on the tax payers’ money to provide assistance to pilgrims.

The minster’s statement came after a report published in The News said the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony has finalised a list of 200 ministry officials, including 35 of minister’s drivers, gunmen, cook, personal secretaries and assistants, who will be sent for Haj.

The report claimed that the entire trip would cost around Rs170 million rupees.

Talking on SAMAA TV’s program 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz, the minister denied adding the members of his personal staff in the list.

“No personal servant or bodyguard of mine is going to Saudi Arabia and if some one has named of my personal staff who are to the list, they should reveal them,” Shakur said.

The minister rebuffed the impression of a junket, adding that the ministry has been historically sending officials to assist and aid pilgrims, and the issue has been blown out of proportion.

“They are called muavineen-e-hujjaj (pilgrims’ aides) and the ministry has quota to send its officials [on Haj],” he added.

He said in the past officials from other departments and ministries had gone as aides, however they disappeared after reaching Saudi Arabia and did not provide any assistance to the pilgrims.

He said to avoid similar situation, the ministry sends its officials as aides as they are answerable to the ministry.

“The list includes official and employees of ministry, be it a chowkidar, a section officer or an officer, there is no discrimination.”

The minister said the primary responsibility of these officials was to assist and guide pilgrims, and anyone who fails to perform this duty will be “immediately deported and held accountable.”

“If we don’t send people, who will help the pilgrims, who will guide them ways and who will respond to emergency situations,” the minister asked.

These officials had gone to Hajj in the past and will go in the future as well, he added.

He said in addition to these aides, the ministry has already sent a medical mission including female doctors to tend to the pilgrims in case of any emergency.

PM seeks clarification

As the government looks to tighten its belt in the face of mounting economic crisis, the news led to severe criticism. People on the internet lambasted the government over this issue saying that it contradicts the government’s claims of austerity.

After the issue was highlighted, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought an explanation from the ministry.

In a tweet, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Abubakar Umer said, “It is a usual practice to send some staff of the Ministry of Religious Affairs to serve the pilgrims, but this report gives a different impression, for which an explanation has been sought.”

Hajj cost

Last month, the minister announced that the Pakistanis will have to pay Rs650,000 for Hajj this year with the government offering around Rs150,000 as subsidy to each Haji.

In a press conference, Shakur announced that the government was negotiating with the Saudi authorities and other stakeholders to reduce the Hajj expenses.

This year, a total of 81,132 Pakistanis will perform Hajj and at least 32,453 pilgrims will take the annual pilgrimage under the government’s scheme.