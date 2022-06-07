PM Shehbaz says he intends to tax real estate lands lying vacant

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his government is planning to tax real estate as lands were lying empty only for speculative price rice.

Addressing the pre-budget conference convened by the government in Islamabad, the prime minister asked the rich to offer sacrifices for the country as the poor had already faced the most difficulties.

He also discussed his plans for special export industrial zones and offered to provide land free of cost for industries.

The prime minister said that the government had identified three sectors for the revival of the country.

Promotion of export-based industry as textile was a major sector for Pakistan

Improving and enhancing agricultural production based on agri-industrial investment

increasing IT exports

Charter of economy

The prime minister began by reminiscing about Pakistan in the 1990s when its currency was stronger than the Indian rupee and its growth was comparable with other nations in the region. “We were ahead of India in textile,” he said.

He then said that economic stability in the country is not possible without political stability and vice versa. “This is the reason that I am calling for a Charter of Economy,’ the prime minister said.

All the stakeholders must come and sit to finalize a charter of economy, he said adding that people may elect anyone to power but the goals stated in the charter must never change.

There must be an improvement but not change until the doomsday, he said.

Shehbaz Sharif called for agro-based industrial investment in the country.

Agri-industrial development

The prime minister said that agriculture is one area that can turn around Pakistan’s fortune.

He said that Pakistan must increase agricultural yield through modern techniques.

Agriculture is one area that can turn around Pakistan’s fortune — PM Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif said that Bangladesh excelled in textile exports though the country imports cotton from other nations while Pakistan is a cotton-producing country.

Neglect by former govt

He lamented the fact that the depth of Gwadar port had dropped without it operating at full capacity.

The prime minister urged the participants of the conference, including businesspersons and industrialists, to help the government chart out a strategy.

Shehbaz Sharif also cited another example of “how the country was brought to the verge of bankruptcy.”

He said four LNG plants were installed under the previous PML-N government and one was installed under the PTI government, and it must have become operational by March 2020, but the plant remained non-operative.

Three sectors identified

He said the government had identified three areas for economic revival of the country.

It was going to focus on the export-based industry as textile was a major export, according to the prime minister.

Improving and enhancing agricultural production based on agri-industrial investment was the second goal, he added.

The premier said that Arab countries were importing Tulips from The Hague while Pakistan was located only at a three hour air distance from this minister.

Kinows in Pakistan rotted on the streets, though with the help of technology Pakistan could produce high-quality extracts and export to these countries, he said.

The third sector identified by the prime minister was IT export. Shehbaz Sharif said that India were no better than Pakistanis in any aspect, yet there IT exports stood at $200 billion while Pakistan’s at around $3 billion.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the cultural of red-tapism was more prevalent in India

The prime minister told the conference that he had tasked IT Minister Aminul Haq to increase IT exports to $15 billion within two years. “If you don’t fix ambitious targets you can’t achieve ordinary ones,” he said.

Repairing relations

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is “repairing” relations with Turkey, China, Japan and other nations.

He said under the previous government small projects remained pending and this had angered Turkey, China and Japan who had invested money in those projects.

He said leaders who only voiced their concerns to Pakistan in whispers were now openly criticized and he was surprised to see that.

Special Industrial Zones

The premier said that Pakistan needs to set up special export industrial zones, which would be “well-structured” and merit based.

Shehabz Sharif said that special zones were established in various parts of the country in the past too, but they were taken over by land mafia and affected by land price speculation.

The PML-N leader said his government would provide land free of cost to Investors. “It is not generosity, it is a incentive policy,” Shehbaz Sharif said and told Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to ensure implementation of the policy.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan developed nuclear program despite resistance from the entire world and if it could become a nuclear power it can also become and industrial power.

He urged Pakistan’s coal power industry to develop Thar and Balochistan coal instead of buying from the international market, where coal cost $450 per metric ton.

He said the government will also work out shale gas and tight gas policy to reduce it energy imports.

The annual $20 billion being spent on oil imports has left Pakistan in tatters, the premier said.

He also said that Pakistan could save $2.5 billion per annum by tackling the issue of loss-making enterprises.

However, he also said, “Let’s not cry over spilt milk.”

The PM said that gas reserves discovered by Mari Gas in North Waziristan could provide natural gas equivalent of two cargoes and save $200 million a month for Pakistan.

Plans to tax vacant lands

The prime minister brought up recent fuel price hike and said that it was a tough decision and that there was division in the PML-N and allies, too, had differing views. But everyone agreed that in the national interest they were ready to burn their political capital, he said.

He said in this country difficulties were faced by the poor including widows, orphans and the people who worked hard but could not make ends meet.

He then asked the rich to offer sacrifice.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the government would tax “non-productive assets” or the real estate lands that investor bought in speculation of price increase. “How big a disservice to the country are the lands lying vacant for speculative purposes?” he said.

“I think let’s take a pause. I believe that these windfall profits in real estate sector must be taxed to raise money for the nation,” he said.

The prime minister said that if someone utilized the land the tax would be refunded and a mechanism would be worked out.

He said land is a limited resource everywhere in the world, but in Pakistan development was horizontal and the government was coming up with a policy to encourage vertical development by promoting multistory houses and building.