Pakistan seeks more LNG from Qatar as spot prices rise

Pakistan is reportedly seeking more LNG cargoes from Qatar — its largest supplier — as rising spot rates and mounting demand from India and other countries leave it the only viable option for the country.

Financial service Bloomberg Tuesday reported that Pakistan was discussing increased deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar, requesting the Gulf nation for several additional shipments every month starting as soon as this year.

It cited ‘people with knowledge of the matter’ and added that Pakistan had requested the additional cargoes as part of its long-term contract.

How Qatari LNG may help Pakistanis

Pakistan has two long-term contracts for the supply of LNG with Qatar — the first signed in 2015 by the PML-N government and the second signed in 2021 by the PTI government.

The detailed terms of such government-to-government agreements are never disclosed, but in 2021 the then government officials had told reporters that while PML-N signed up for LNG supplies at 13.37% of Brent price, the PTI had negotiated a contract for the supply of LNG at 10.20% of Brent price.

This means Pakistan can get this supercooled liquified natural gas at between $12 and $16 per (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) MMBtu at today’s crude rates — a lucrative deal given the rising LNG prices in the region and elsewhere.

In July 2021, Pakistan bought LNG at $15 MMBtu for September deliveries, but by October there were no bidders at acceptable prices. The most recent bid it received for July deliveries was at around $22 per MMBtu.

In May, this year the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified a 40% increase in the price of LNG for consumers, mostly industrial, pushing up prices to $15/MMBtu. This was followed by an up to 45% hike approved for domestic and commercial consumers of SNGPL and SSGCL.

If the government buys gas at $22/MMBtu it could no longer supply to consumers at lower rates.

As oil prices surge in the international market and the government attempts to pass the increase on to the consumers, exporters in the country have been urging the political leadership to restore LNG supplies to power plants, since they believe gas would still be a more viable option.

LNG remains a viable option only if the government acquires enough number of cargoes at discounted rates, but competition is emerging in the global gas market.

Why global LNG prices have surged

With Brent settling at around $118 a barrel and European buyers seeking LNG imports to bridge the energy requirement gap as they sanction Russia, gas prices have seen an uptick.

The prices in the Asian market have surged past $34/MMBtu.

Since low LNG prices at the beginning of 2020 disrupted the supply chain, shipping costs increased with renewed demand.

India is also seeking to boost its LNG supplies to escape the effect of rising crude.

New Delhi is so desperate that it is planning to import CNG, instead of LNG as the compressed gas is around $4 cheaper, reported the Economic Times.

CNG is compressed under high pressure, while LNG is supercooled to liquid for transportation.