Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan

Two terrorists were killed Monday in an intelligence-based operation by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The operation was conducted in Hasan Khel on the information of militants’ presence in the area. The terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire, the statement added.

During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists’ hideout.

The terrorists were involved in attacks against security forces.

On Sunday, five alleged terrorists were killed in an operation by the security forces in the same area.

North Waziristan has seen an uptick in attacks against the security forces in the past few months. Last week, a Pakistan army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire between terrorists and the security forces in Datta Khel area.

The fight took place between the night of June 1 and June 2 when the terrorists attacked a military post, ISPR said.

Last month, two soldiers embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a military post in the district’s Mir Ali area.