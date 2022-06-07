Babar confident about tackling hot weather during West Indies ODIs

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is confident about tackling hot weather during the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies in Multan.

The weather is expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius during the matches on June 8, 10 and 12.

“The good thing is that there is wind here which makes sure that we don’t feel the intensity of the heat. When we were practicing yesterday, it wasn’t as hot as we thought it would be. I don’t think the weather will affect the matches significantly,” Azam said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Azam was also keen on playing in front of the crowd in Multan, who are going to witness an international match live for the first time in 14 years.

“As a team I’m very excited for the series because we are playing here [in Multan] for the first time in 14 years,” he said. “I know that the local fans have been eagerly waiting to watch their stars in action. I hope that they will equally support both teams.”

He also brushed aside the notion that they will take West Indies lightly in the upcoming series.

“We won’t take them easy. West Indies have experienced players as well as good young players,” he said.

Azam also feels that Pakistan team will benefit from the confidence that it gained from the last ODI series win against Australia.

“Winning the last series [against Australia] has given confidence to the entire squad. We will try to continue our winning momentum in the series against West Indies as well,” he concluded.