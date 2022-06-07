Watch Live

German FM tests Covid-19 positive during Pakistan visit

Annalena Baerbock cancels her appointment
Samaa Web Desk Jun 07, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

The Covid-19 test of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has returned positive while she was on her two-day visit to Pakistan, German broadcaster reported.

She arrived in Islamabad Tuesday morning on her maiden visit to Pakistan and held a press conference with her Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier in the day.

After Pakistan, Baerbock was due to travel onwards to Greece and Turkey.

However, she “tested positive for coronavirus shortly after the start of her visit to Pakistan,” Deutsche Welle reported.

According to the spokesperson of the German Foreign Office, Baerbock has suspended her activities in Pakistan, the broadcaster said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto has also decided to undergo Covid-19 test, and he has quarantined himself till the result of his test report.

He would perform political and offiical duties from home.

