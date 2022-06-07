Finance minister says no increase in petrol price today

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the government was not planning to increase petrol prices on Tuesday and reports on TV channels about a possible hike were ‘a disservice to their viewers’.

The finance minister issued the clarification after his earlier remarks about a possible hike sparked panic among consumers and motorists queued up at petrol pumps while several filling stations shut down.

Miftah had said at a business conference in Islamabad that petrol prices would rise further in Pakistan in line with global oil prices.

Although he never said the government was planning to immediately increase prices, rumor mills went into overdrive and social media users claimed that petrol prices could be increased by Rs15 a litre.

In a tweet, the finance minister said that ’there will be no increase in prices today and there is no summary or plan to raise prices.“

Earlier the finance minister spoke at a pre-budget business conference in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to address the conference later in the day.

The finance minister slammed the PTI government for a “flawed” agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying if the coalition government had followed their agreement the petrol price would have been Rs300 per liter by now.

He lamented the fact that the power sector is bearing a loss of Rs1,600 billion. “

Talking about the IMF deal, the finance minister said he was “very confident” about the negotiations with the Monetary Fund.

Miftah said that the PTI government had increased circular debt from Rs1,000 billion to Rs2,500 and the government paid Rs1072 billion in power subsidy this year, out of which $400 billion went to circular debt.

He said that electricity prices were being subsidized by Rs16 per unit or kilowatt-hours.

Miftah said the petroleum sector had also amassed a circular debt of Rs400 billion, while the SNGPL incurred losses over Rs200 billion last year and the PSO circular had increased to over 500 billion.

The finance minister said that the current government had taken ‘very tough’ decisions, which were not easy for any prime minister, but the government was losing Rs85 a liter on diesel and Rs69 a litre on petrol, incurring losses of Rs120 billion a month.

He said the Imran Khan government signed the agreement with the IFM that it will not only remove all the subsidies but also impose Rs30 in PDL on petrol and diesel.

“Today, if I had followed the agreement [signed] by Shaukat Tarin and Imran Khan, I would have been either fired from my job or petrol and diesel would have been sold at Rs300 a litre,” he said.

He said Tarin had levies Rs17 a litre PDL and was pushing it up by Rs4 every month but when Imran Khan felt his government was about to fall he laid a trap.

The finance minister said that when Imran Khan visited Moscow in February, the only thing newspapers reported what that he had discussed importing wheat and gas from Russia and that there was no question of oil imports.

Miftah said then Energy Minister Hamad Azhar lingered around for one month and five days and on March 30, only days before the end of their government, he wrote a letter to Russia which never responded.

Last week, the federal government increased the price of petrol by Rs60 to a whopping Rs209.86 per liter within a seven-day period.

Brent prices have stabilized at around $118 in the international market and the Pakistani rupee lost its value against the US dollar by around Rs5.

The plunging rupee value is being linked with the rising oil imports bill as the country spent $2.223 billion on oil imports in April, 19.4% higher than imports in March when Pakistan paid an oil imports bill of $1.861.