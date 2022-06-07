Bushfire erupts at Islamabad’s Margalla Hills

The efforts for quenching fire that erupted in the bushes near National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad in Sector H-12 are underway, reported SAMAA TV on Tuesday.

Three fire brigades are taking part in the fire extinguishing operation according to SAMAA TV’s reporter Adil Tanoli.

The fire extinguishing operation is underway for an hour now and the administration has claimed the situation to be under control.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz is also present on the incident site to oversee efforts.

He said the administration is busy in its efforts to completely put out the fire and added that the nearby buildings are completely safe from the blaze.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also taken notice of frequent fire incidents in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

He directed the civic body of Islamabad, Capital Development Authority (CDA), to take measures to prevent fire incidents in the national park.

Federal Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman also expressed concerns on sporadic fire eruptions in MHNP and held heatwave responsible for it.

In a tweet where the minister shared the video clip of a firefighter as he puts out a fire, she said the heatwave was leaving its mark and added that fires were being fought all over the MHNP.

To prevent such incidents, Rehman urged the people to avoid leaving heaps of dry leaves and bushes in the open, terming them as the ‘tinder box’ for fires.