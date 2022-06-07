Mushtaq Ahmed lauds Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman

Legendary Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja by saying that cricket is moving in the right direction.

The 51-year-old, who is the Pakistan team’s spin bowling consultant, was part of the 1992 World Cup winning team alongside Raja.

Ahmed, while speaking to SAMAA exclusively, urged that people should give more time to the revamped domestic system.

“Things are moving in the right direction,” he said. “I want to give credit to the PCB for that. Despite the coronavirus for the last two years, we have created a domestic system – which still needs some time – from where young cricketers are coming.”

“And most importantly, I want to give credit to PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, who has increased Rs100,000 pension for the ex-cricketers.

“This is the way to promote cricket. The more we invest or give incentives in the grassroot cricket, the more fruitful it will be. So for now I can say Pakistan cricket is moving on the right path,” he added.

Mushtaq Ahmed has represented Pakistan in 52 Tests and 144 ODIs, where he claimed 346 wickets combined.