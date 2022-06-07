Shehbaz to address pre-budget business conference today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a pre-budget business conference today that is part of the national dialogue on the economy.

He will discuss the challenges facing Pakistan’s economy and lying opportunities.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the prime minister said that the pre-budget business conference is part of our national dialogue on the economy.

He said he would interact with the business community and other stakeholders associated with commerce, industry, and trade.

The prime minister said that input from stakeholders was vital in economic decision making.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has already spoken at the conference and indicated that the government may further increase petroleum prices.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly