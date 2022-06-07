Man dies in Lahore plaza fire, 23 safely evacuated

A man died after a building near the Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Office caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, SAMAA TV reported.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Shaheen Mishal, two rescued victims were rushed to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to their critical condition.

However, a 50-year-old man, identified as Waheed, could not recover and died, the rescue officials said.

The rescue officials added that the condition of the other victim was under control.

They said that the fire has been put out now and 23 people inside it have been evacuated safely.

The fire brigade officials said a short-circuit in the building caused the fire breakout.