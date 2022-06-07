Imam-ul-Haq reveals special connection with Multan ahead of West Indies ODIs

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is upbeat ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies, which starts tomorrow (June 8) in Multan.

In a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Imam made an interesting revelation that his birthplace, originally believed to be Lahore, is Multan.

“I was born here [in Multan], but we moved to Lahore in my childhood. When we were coming to the stadium, I was reminiscing my childhood memories of the city and sharing them with Babar [Azam],” Imam was quoted as saying.

“I have seen my uncle [Inzamam-ul-Haq] play here and I am very excited for my first international match in this city,” he added.

Aggressive intent shown by Imam-ul-Haq during the training session today in Multan 🔥



Sign of things to come? 🥶



📹 @iamqadirkhawaja #PAKvWI #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/DfSvGYcb3a — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 6, 2022

Since his century on debut against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, Imam has amassed 2321 ODI runs at an average of 54. He is currently positioned at the third place in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings for batters.

Imam enters the series in brilliant form after hitting back-to-back centuries in Pakistan’s historic 2-1 ODI series win against Australia in Lahore earlier in the year. He also notched up an unbeaten 89 in the final match of the series.

“I am grateful to my family and my team for their incredible support. Cricket makes you learn a lot. There were highs and lows, and I have tried to learn from them. It has been an enjoyable journey so far. I am blessed to have these teammates, who have made this journey special for me,” Imam concluded.

Schedule of West Indies tour of Pakistan

June 8: 1st ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 10: 2nd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 12: 3rd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi