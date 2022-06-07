Qasim Akram wants to become next Babar Azam

Former Pakistan U19 captain Qasim Akram has said that he ‘wants to become next Babar Azam’.

The 19-year-old was part of the Karachi Kings side in the Pakistan Super League season seven, where he played under the leadership of Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam.

Qasim, while speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), admired Babar Azam and said that he wants to follow in his footsteps of the prolific runs getter.

“I idolise Babar Azam as a batter,” said Qasim adding: “He is an articulate batter and I want to be the next Babar Azam of this world.”

“It was an unforgettable experience for me to have such a great mind around. I have learnt from him how to build an innings, play cover-drives and improve pull-shots.”

The 19-year-old, who scored 203 runs and took 10 wickets in six matches of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022, said that Babar has set high standards in Pakistan cricket that he would like to meet.

“Babar has performed wherever he has played and I regularly follow his batting skills. So, I feel fortunate enough to share the dressing room with him. As a world number-one batter, he has set such high standards in Pakistan cricket that I would like to meet.”