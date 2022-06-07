Six staffers of lower court in Balochistan suspended for tampering with records

Six staff members of a lower court in Balochistan were suspended from duties on charges of tampering with records of pending cases.

The suspended members include a stenographer, clerks, and naib qasids.

According to SAMAA TV, Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan took action against stenographer Abdul Kabir deployed in the court of Additional and Sessions Judge Kuchlak.

The chief justice ordered immediate suspension of the stenographer after it was found that he had tampered with records of pending cases.

Separately, a press release was also issued by the District and Sessions Judge Quetta Daud Khan Nasir for suspension of the officials carrying same charges.

The press release said junior clerks including Momand Yar Kansi and Noor Ahmed, senior clerk Muhammad Jaffer, naib qasids Muhammad Aslam and Saeed Ahmed have been suspended on charges of tampering with records of pending cases in Kuchlak court.