Space for dialogues on Kashmir deteriorating due to India’s actions: Bilawal

Space for dialogues on Kashmir deteriorating due to India’s unilateral provocative actions, said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He was addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday after the meeting with his German counterpart who is on her maiden two-day visit to Pakistan.

Bilawal maintained that “Pakistan wanted peace with India”, but it required a rational approach from the other side, saying that peace in South Asia was linked to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. “My priority is to promote Pakistan’s economic diplomacy,” he said.

The foreign minister went on to say that the international community should “take immediate notice” of the increasing Islamophobic incidents of persecution of minorities in India.

Talking about the recent disrespectful remarks by BJP leaders, he said that such “outrageous and highly condemnable” statements had hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

“It was a proof… that India had turned into a fascist country and it was no longer a secular India, but dominated by Hindutva ideology,” the foreign minister added.

When asked about the expectations from Taliban government in Afghanistan, he urged them to meet the expectations of the international community to review the policies on female educations and women representations in workplace.

The foreign minister lamented that he held discussions with his German counterpart on the Afghanistan imbroglio and regional and international situation.

“Pakistan and I are the victims of terrorism,” he asserted, adding that he had sought international support for Afghanistan. The foreign minister also hoped that the Afghan government will take steps to curb terrorism.

“We support a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan contributing to stability and regional connectivity.”

‘Concerned about well-being of Ukrainians’

FM Bilawal further talked about the Ukraine-Russia war saying that “Pakistan’s stance on the conflict remains the same”.

“Pakistan remains concerned about the well-being of the Ukrainians, reports of civilian casualties, massive outflow of refugees and internally displacement of people are alarming,” he added. “We have expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine and sent humanitarian assistance to that country.”

The foreign minister hoped for the solution through dialogue and diplomacy at the earliest.

‘Focus is on trade, not aid’

The top Pakistani diplomat said that Pakistan is looking forward to continuing to work with Germany for further deepening bilateral ties. “Our focus is on trade, not aid.”

He said Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan within the European Union and also the 5th largest export destination for Pakistan internationally.

“Last year, Pakistan’s exports to Germany stood at 2.5 billion dollars, while imports from Germany were 1.3 billion dollars,” he said.

‘World is facing consequences of Russia-Ukraine war’

Baerbock lauded Pakistan’s efforts to welcome Afghan refugees and providing them shelter amid the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The German minister pledged “continued support” to help Pakistan host the Afghan community in the country.

“We want to work together with your government, Pakistani people, and our international partners to improve the living conditions and provide access to education and decent health care,” Baerbock added.

While condemning the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the German foreign minister said the whole world is facing the consequences of war in Ukraine because it is a hybrid war and not just a war with bombs and tanks.

“I would like to make one thing clear that there is not a single sanction on nutrition, on health, or on corn. On the opposite, the only sanctions which hit the system of the Russian regime,” she added.