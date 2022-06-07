Tchouameni deal: Real Madrid camp optimistic after verbal agreement with AS Monaco

It looks like Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco as they reached a verbal agreement with the Ligue 1 side after hours-long talks for the midfielder.

The French international has been heavily linked with the Los Blancos this summer, after the 14-time Champions League winners missed out on Kylian Mbappe.

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, after recent talks the Real Madrid camp is now increasingly confident to bring the 22-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Feelings are more than optimistic on Real side for Aurelien Tchouameni, as reported tonight. Work in progress,” he tweeted.

Feelings are more than optimistic on Real side for Aurelién Tchouaméni, as reported tonight. Work in progress. ⚪️⏳ #RealMadrid https://t.co/f3WW1ovBJN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022

Moreover, he said that negotiations will continue in the next hours between both the clubs.

On the other hand, David Ornstein claimed that both cubs have reached the verbal agreement over the deal.

🚨 EXCL: Real Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Monaco to sign France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in package worth over €100m. Clubs finalising paperwork + regulatory process before signing & official confirmation @TheAthleticUK #RMFC #ASmonaco https://t.co/QtFyvFNZSt — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 7, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, 48 hours were said to be crucial for the deal with the Los Blancos representatives were hopeful to get the ‘yes’ from Monaco in for the French international in that duration.

Real had reportedly made a huge offer of €85M plus add-ons for the midfielder and according to football journalist Fabrice Hawkins, both clubs reached a verbal agreement after the bid was made.

Tchouameni was instrumental for AS Monaco this season, making a total of 50 appearances, where he scored three goals and provided two assists.

He averages 2.9 interceptions per game, the highest for any player, in the Ligue 1 this season.

The 22-year-old is the perfect backup for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, especially considering the fact that the Los Blancos tend to struggle whenever the latter is injured or suspended.