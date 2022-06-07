FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives in Pakistan

The FIFA World Cup Trophy has arrived in Lahore ahead of this year’s mega event in Qatar.

Pakistan is one of the 51 countries that this year’s FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour will visit. Together with FIFA, Coca-Cola is aiming to visit all 211 FIFA member associations by 2030.

FIFA World Cup winner and legendary defender Christian Karembeu accompanied the trophy, providing fans in Pakistan with an opportunity to see the iconic silverware.

Pakistan women's football team captain Hajra Khan is elated after the FIFA World Cup Trophy's arrival in Pakistan 💫



The trophy will stay in the country for one day.

After a welcome ceremony at the airport, there will be an event for stakeholders and sponsors in the afternoon and a public concert later in the evening.

This will be the second visit of the FIFA World Cup trophy to Pakistan. The country was also a destination for the trophy tour before the 2018 World Cup.

Earlier, the trophy tour kicked off on May 12 with a first-stop event in Dubai, where former winners Iker Casillas and Kaká came together to send the original FIFA World Cup Trophy on its journey around the world ahead of the tournament later this year.

The FIFA World Cup trophy is awarded to the winners of the World Cup while remaining in FIFA’s possession. Made of solid gold and weighing 6.142kg, the trophy depicts two human figures holding the globe aloft. Its current design dates back to 1974.