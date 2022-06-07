Parliament’s prerogative to appoint NAB head, rules IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has a petition seeking inclusion of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in the consultation process for the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairperson.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition against the appointment of the NAB chief and declared the petition non-maintainable, saying that the court cannot give directions to the Parliament.

The petition was filed by a citizen named Muhammad Fahad. The petitioner maintained that the Supreme Court had ordered that amendments should be made in Section 6 of the NAB Ordinance and the CJP should be consulted on the appointment.

Petitioner’s counsel said that the decision of the Supreme Court was not implemented.

Chief justice remarked that the judgement that the petitioner was referring to was only an observation, not a verdict. Many judgements have been made since then, the chief justice said.

“The appointment of the NAB chairman is the prerogative of the Parliament,” he added.

“The amendment in the Section for NAB chairman’s appointment couldn’t be made even after 20 years therefore the Ministry of Law should be directed to make amendments to the method of appointing a NAB chairman and appointment should be restricted without consultation with the top judge,” the petitioner maintained in the plea.

On June 2, Zahir Shah became the acting chairman of NAB as the extended tenure of chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal ended.

The coalition government is also mulling over whom to appoint Justice Iqbal’s successor to head the national anti-graft watchdog.

Last week, President Arif Alvi returned two legislation regarding elections and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Both laws passed by the Parliament have been reverted to the relevant committees for reconsideration.

The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the National Assembly on May 26 to amend the NAB Ordinance. With the amendments, the government took away the Bureau’s 90-day detention power and the authority to probe decisions taken by federal and provincial cabinets.