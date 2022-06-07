British Airways suspending flights to Islamabad for 15 days: CAA

British Airways is suspending flights to Islamabad for 15 days from June 16 to June 30 due to “operational reasons”, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed Tuesday.

According to the statement issued by the CAA, the station manager of British Airways at Islamabad Airport “telephonically informed” the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Airport Manager Islamabad that flights will continue to operate till June 15.

The authority, however, has rejected the news circulating on social media regarding the suspension of British Airways flights due to “non-availability of fuel” at Islamabad International Airport, terming them to be “incorrect”.

“In addition, CAA has also taken report from the supplier of aviation fuel at Islamabad airport who confirmed that there is no shortage of fuel and storage tanks are full of product,” the statement said.

British Airways, on the other hand, has not issued any statement regarding the flight suspension.

“Local management of British Airways at Islamabad is in coordination with Airport Manager PCAA Islamabad,” the CAA said.