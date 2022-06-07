German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Pakistan

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived Tuesday in Islamabad on her maiden two-day visit to Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

She was welcomed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Foreign Office.

The visit comes on the invitation of FM Bilawal.

The two foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks on the entire range of bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and global issues.

Following the meeting between the two foreign ministers, Baerbock lauded Pakistan’s efforts for welcoming Afghan refugees and providing them shelter amid the humanitarian crisis in the region.

She pledged “continued support” to host the Afghan community in Pakistan.

“We want to work together with your government, Pakistani people, and our international partners to improve the living conditions and provide access to education and decent health care,” Baerbock added.

“Germany is a valued partner of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union,” the statement added. “The two countries have long-standing, cordial relations marked by mutual respect and close cooperation.”

“The two sides attach special importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, defense, and people-to-people contacts,” it stated.

Pakistan and Germany completed 70 years of diplomatic ties in 2021. This milestone was celebrated by the two sides in a befitting manner, with a series of events held in Pakistan and Germany.

What’s on the agenda?

The German FM is looking to increase pressure on the Afghan Taliban over human rights and it will be one of the key issues during the foreign minister’s Pakistan visit.

“Baerbock sees Pakistan as a crucial partner in the evacuation of people from neighboring Afghanistan in need of protection,” the German Foreign Ministry stated.

Talking to media officials ahead of her tour, the foreign minister maintained that Pakistan has been affected more than any other country by the impact of the crisis in Afghanistan.

“At the same time is a key partner for us in bringing people out of Afghanistan to safety, for whom we bear responsibility,” she added. However, the foreign minister acknowledged that the evacuations had started slowly.

Baerbock will also meet the staff of the German embassy and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), which has been working with people who have fled Afghanistan.

Baerbock will also meet Afghan refugees who are in Islamabad and want to leave for Germany.