World slams ‘Islamophobic India’, financial emergency, Hajj operations

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, June 7, 2022:

‘Islamophobic India’

Anger in the Muslim world spread Monday over comments made by an official of India’s ruling party about the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), with various countries summoning New Delhi’s envoy to register s “strong protest”.

The United Arab Emirates became the latest country to voice its condemnation of the remarks, saying they were “contrary to moral and humanitarian values and principles.”

In Islamabad, the lower and upper houses of the parliament unanimously passed resolutions condemning the BJP leader’s remarks about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) while in the Senate, the chairperson remarked that the resolution would be sent to the United Nations secretary-general and a protest would be registered with him over the matter.

The resolution passed in the National Assembly demanded the Indian government take strict action against the offending BJP leaders and ensure that such remarks should not be repeated. It also urged the international community to take notice of Indias anti-Muslim policy.

Sindh govt changes Malir Expressway design to protect vote bank

DESIGN: YAWAR YASEEN/SAMAA TV

When Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari laid the foundation for the Malir Expressway (MEX) in December 2020, there was a fear amongst locals living along the Malir River that they may end up losing their homes when the government would inevitably come knocking to acquire their land for building the 39-kilometer corridor linking DHA with Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway.

But now, it seems, their fears will be addressed with the government deciding to spend millions in taxpayers’ money to save some 400 houses from being demolished, read the exclusive report here.

‘Financial emergency’

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has ruled out the possibility of a financial emergency being declared in the country or a freeze of foreign currency accounts or taking over private bank lockers, as rumors spread on social media.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also issued a release to ‘refute’ the rumors, which the finance minister said were “coming from biased quarters.”

Hajj operations

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started the Hajj operation as 1,080 intending pilgrims departed for Saudi Arabia by four flights.

According to the statement from the national carrier, PIA started its Haj operation on Monday. The official launch ceremony of the Haj operation was held at Islamabad International Airport.

On the first day of operation, 1,080 intending pilgrims left for Haj by four flights, he said. Two flights took off from Islamabad and one from Lahore and Quetta, respectively.

Rupee slumps against the dollar

The value of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee, once again, soared past the Rs200 mark as the government prepares to announce the budget for 2022-23, and an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) program has been delayed until after the budget approval.

The US dollar rose by Rs2.14, or 1.07%, to close at Rs200.06 in the interbank market, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Dua Zehra case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered a bone ossification test of Dua Zehra, the missing Karachi teenager, to ascertain her age, SAMAA TV reported Monday afternoon. She claims to be 18 years old while her parents insist that she is only 14.

The hearing was adjourned till June 8.

UK prime minister survives no-trust motion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs but with his position weakened after a sizeable number refused to back him.

The Brexit figurehead called the 211-148 split a “convincing result, a decisive result”.