Shahid Khaqan apologizes for power outages, flays PTI for neglecting renewable energy

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has apologized to the nation for load-shedding, or power outages, in the country.

At a press conference on Monday in Islamabad, the PML-N leader also flayed the PTI government for not enhancing the power generation capacity from hydropower or other renewable sources.

He was flanked by Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Pakistan has extensively become dependent on power generation from fossil fuels which pushed up its import bill.

Shahid Khan Abbasi said that the former government lied to the people for four years and did not add a single gigawatt (GW) to production capacity, nor did it sign a new contract for the purchase of liquified natural gas (LNG) at cheaper rates.

They have left after carrying out a suicide bombing against the country, he said adding that the PTI government violated the agreement it signed with the IMF.

He said the current government was striving to overcome the energy crisis and load-shedding would be reduced to three hours a day beginning tomorrow (Tuesday).

He said that electricity demand had increased to 25GW but available resources in the country could generate as much as 18GW of electricity.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government was not taxing petroleum products at all and when fuel prices in the international market drop, petroleum prices in Pakistan will come down.

The former PM said that, unlike others, the PML-N government was ready to face the challenges.