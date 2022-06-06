India’s ruling party faces Mideast furore at Prophet remarks

Anger in the Middle East spread Monday over comments made by an official of India’s ruling party about the Prophet Mohammed, with various countries summoning New Delhi’s envoy and a Kuwaiti supermarket removing Indian products.

The United Arab Emirates became the latest country to voice its condemnation of the remarks, saying they were “contrary to moral and humanitarian values and principles.”

The UAE’s foreign ministry underlined the “need for respecting religious symbols… and countering hate speech”, state news agency WAM reported.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries in the region, as well as the influential Al-Azhar University in Cairo, have condemned the comments by a spokeswoman for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, who has since been suspended.

In Kuwait, supermarket workers piled Indian tea and other products into trolleys in a protest against comments denounced as “Islamophobic”.

At the Al-Ardiya Co-Operative Society just outside Kuwait City, sacks of rice and shelves of spices and chilies were covered with plastic sheets. “We have removed Indian products”, signs in Arabic read.

“We, as a Kuwaiti Muslim people, do not accept insulting the Prophet,” Nasser Al-Mutairi, CEO of the store, told AFP. An official at the chain said a company-wide boycott was being considered.

Comments by Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma describing the Prophet Mohammed’s relationship with his youngest wife have sparked a furore among Muslims.

Sharma’s remarks during a televised debate last week were blamed for clashes in an Indian state and prompted demands for her arrest.

Anger spread overseas to Muslim countries about the remarks.

Modi’s party, which has frequently been accused of acting against the country’s Muslim minority, on Sunday suspended Sharma for expressing “views contrary to the party’s position” and said it “respects all religions”.

Sharma said on Twitter that her comments had been in response to “insults” made against the Hindu god Shiva.

“If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement,” she said.

‘Incitement to religious hatred’ -

On Sunday, Qatar demanded that India apologise for the “Islamophobic” comments, as India’s Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visited the gas-rich Gulf state in a bid to bolster trade.

Iran followed Qatar and Kuwait by summoning the Indian ambassador to protest in the name of “the government and the people”, state news agency IRNA said late on Sunday.

Al-Azhar University, one of Islam’s most important institutions, said the comments were “the real terrorism” and “could plunge the entire world into deadly crisis and wars”.

The Saudi-based Muslim World League said the remarks could “incite hatred”, while Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque called them a “heinous act”.

The row follows anger across the Muslim world in 2020 after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to publish caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed.

French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in October 2020 by a Chechen refugee after showing the cartoons to his class in a lesson on free speech. Images of the Prophet are strictly forbidden in Islam.

In further criticism of the Indian official, the Gulf Cooperation Council, an umbrella group for the six Gulf countries, “condemned, rejected and denounced” her comments.

Bahrain also welcomed the BJP’s decision to suspend Sharma over “provocation to Muslims’ feelings and incitement to religious hatred”.

Gulf countries are a major destination for India’s overseas workers, accounting for 8.7 million out of a worldwide total of 13.5 million, Indian foreign ministry figures show.

They are also big importers of produce from India and elsewhere, with Kuwait importing 95 percent of its food according to the trade minister.

Kuwaiti media have reported that the government asked New Delhi for an exemption from India’s surprise ban on wheat exports over food security and inflation worries.

Indonesia also issued a condemnation, calling the remarks by the two Indian lawmakers “derogatory.”

“Indonesia strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad PBUH by two Indian politicians. This message has been conveyed to Indian Ambassador in Jakarta,” the Minister of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet.

The foreign offices of Jordan and Libya also condemned the remarks.

The President of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdur Rahman As Sudais denounced the remarks, adding that such “heinous act does not represent respect for religions.”

“The Presidency condemns, in the name of the President, the imams and scholars of the Two Holy Mosques, the offensive statements and drawings of the Holy Prophet, may Allah bless him and grant him peace,” the statement added.

OIC condemns remarks

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation General Secretariat “strongly condemned” Sharma’s remarks and called the country to “decisively address these incidents of defamation.”

“These cases of defamation are part of a growing spate of hatred and defamation of Islam in India and systematic practices against Indian Muslims,” the statement issued by OIC reads.

The statement called on the Indian authorities to “decisively address these incidents” and bring those who incite and perpetrate violence against Muslims to justice.

“The Indian authorities … ensure the safety, security and well-being Muslims in India and protect their rights as well as religious and cultural identity, dignity and places of worship.”

Additional reporting from SAMAA web desk