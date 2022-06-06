Videos 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 06 June 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 06 June 2022 Jun 06, 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 06 June 2022 Recommended Finance Minister rules out financial emergency, a freeze of foreign currency accounts West Indies reach Pakistan to play three ODIs WATCH: PTI MNA Attaullah Khan threatens to carry out suicide attack Most Popular Real Madrid want to complete Tchouameni deal by Monday Aurelien Tchouameni move to Real Madrid in final phase: report Send CNIC number to 786 to avail petrol subsidy: Miftah