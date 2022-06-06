Accountability court approves biggest plea-bargain of Rs16 bn

An accountability court of Lahore on Monday approved a plea bargain application worth Rs16 billion which is the biggest sum in the history of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The case pertaining to a scam by a private housing scheme was heard by the Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed.

The widow of Dr Muhammad Amjad had submitted application for plea bargain in the court which was approved.

The court ordered the applicant to compensate affectees in next three years. The judge also barred foreign travel of owners of the housing society during the span.

The court warned the applicant that there would be strict action if the law would be violated in returning the money to affectees.