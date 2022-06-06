Restore or demolish: The fate of building damaged in Karachi’s departmental store fire

On June 2, a fire broke out in the basement of a departmental store near Karachi’s Central Jail at the intersection of Jail Chowrangi and Kashmir Road in East district.

The fire turned into inferno as it kept gaining strength. Soon, it turned into one of the city’s longest-running fire which was doused after four days of hectic efforts. One person lost his life, while three sustained burn injuries in the fire.

However, life loss was not the only damage caused by the fire. The departmental store was situated at the ground floor of a 16-storey residential complex. The fire caused significant damage to the building’s foundations and lefts cracks in its structure.

The visible charred marks on the building’s edifice could be seen from far away distance. Due to these damages, the building was declared dangerous and unfit for human habitation by the authorities.

While a formal investigation to assess the damage is yet to start, questions are being raised about the building’s structural integrity and whether it could be saved. With lengthy cracks visible in reinforced concrete piles, some people said the building might have to be demolished.

SAMAA TV reached out to Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Vice-Chancellor on Karachi’s NED University. A renowned civil engineer, Dr Lodi has served as Dean of the university’s Civil Engineering and Architecture department.

According to Dr Lodi, the damage to buildings after fire are assessed based on the duration and not the intensity. He added that during a fire, the temperature could reach as high as 1600C, but it is the duration which affects different structural components like wood, concrete and RC beams.

The greater damage is caused to the finishes while the iron bars remain relatively less affected. However, if the inferno lasts longer, the concrete finish is burnt which exposes iron beams to fire.

Dr Lodi said the water to douse the fire also damages the structure by quenching the iron bars which causes them to shrink.

Can the building be saved?

In Dr Lodi’s opinion, without a scientific damage assessment, drawing conclusions about the building’s future would be premature. However, he expressed hope that building science has progressed so much that the building could be restored.

He cited examples of buildings in Karachi that were gutted in fire and their demolition seems inevitable. But those buildings were restored using modern technologies, and years after the fire, they are still standing.

The PNSC building was damaged after two infernos in a space of seven months in 2007. The building’s structure suffered great damage, but it was restored.

According to the firm that carried out restoration of the building’s air-condition system, the building was fitted with fire suppression system to prevent a similar accident in future.

Global examples of post-fire restoration of buildings

Another example of the building that opted for post-fire restoration is the Mackintosh Building at The Glasgow School of Art which was extensively damaged when a fire broke out in June 2018. After the assessment, the administrations undertook a six-year restoration program, including retaining and reusing the remaining structure.

This restoration process includes reusing the existing foundations and remaining stone/masonry external walls. The interior would be renovated, while using the existing infrastructure.

How post-fire damage assessment is conducted

A post-fire damage assessment is conducted by structural engineers who evaluate the structural components exposed to the fire. They verify the load-carrying capabilities of these elements and assess if they are significantly compromised by the fire.

This assessment can include the use of destructive and non-destructive testing of materials, such as concrete, wood, and steel. The engineers list the damaged structural components, and categorize them on two priorities: repair or replace. priority.

After the report is submitted, a decision is made on the building’s future.